Indian Cooking Tips: Give Your Bhindi A Keto Twist! Try This Keto-Friendly Bhindi Masala At Home (Watch Video)

Fortunately, bhindi is a hit with many Indian dishes. As one of the most versatile vegetables, bhindi (okra) can be seen a part of n number of Indian preparations - bhindi aloo, kurkuri bhindi, bhindi ka salan, bhindiwala meat, Andhra bhindi, classic bharwan bhindi, you name any dish and you may fix bhindi in it. This easy-to-cook and readily available veggie is not only delightful but also brimming with health benefiting properties. Commonly known as lady's finger in India, it is believed to be a good source of dietary fibre, antioxidants, Vitamin A, C and K, folates, iron, magnesium, zinc, beta-carotene, potassium, phytonutrients and calcium. Moreover, the sticky content of the vegetable (one of the reasons some people don't wish to eat it) is actually good for health - it helps ease constipation and bowel function.







There is one classic bhindi dish that requires no introduction - bhindi masala. Growing up we all must have eaten bhindi masala with chapatis and curd. The dish induces a heavy dose of nostalgia as we eat it, every time. But here's a twist! Famous YouTube chef Sahil Makhija has given the humble bhindi masala recipe a keto twist. So, if you are on a keto diet or just avoiding carbs - try this delicious keto-friendly bhindi masala recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.





Note: While making bhindi masala, do not add extra water to it as it may become too slimy. So when you wash raw bhindi before cooking it, make sure you dry them well and then slice them to make bhindi masala.





