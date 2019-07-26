Ever Heard Of Bhindi 65? This New Style Of Making Bhindi Is Sure To Take You By Surprise!

Bhindi is widely used in various culinary preparations in Indian cuisine

One of the most versatile vegetables that is available all year round is okra (bhindi), which is popularly known as lady's finger in India. Bhindi is widely used in various culinary preparations in Indian cuisine and is also savoured as a standalone dish. While masala bhindi or bharwan (stuffed) bhindi are quite common fixtures in everyday Indian households; what if we tell you that there's more to this healthy and delectable delight? You can now give the regular bhindi recipe an all-new avatar that is sure to take you by surprise.





Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi has given an interesting makeover to the classic bhindi recipe by adding in two basic kitchen ingredients - gram flour and rice flour. Both the ingredients are mixed well and the bite-sized bhindi pieces are then coated with a mixture of gram flour and rice flour along with other hearty spices to make this stellar delight. Alpa shared a recipe of Bhindi 65 on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' and it is super easy to prepare at home.





To enhance the crunchy element of this dish, Alpa has topped the fried bhindi bits with fried peanuts, fried curry leaves and fried onions, all of which taste incredibly delicious. You may serve this dish as a party snack or savour it with chapatis as a main course dish. Just sprinkle a bit of aamchoor powder over the dish to give it a tangy touch!





