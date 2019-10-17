Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Authentic Gujarati Dal Dhokli At Home (Watch Recipe Video)

Lentils are incredibly versatile, which is why India boasts of so many dal-based delicacies

We love our dals to an extent that we can have them throughout the day and in as many ways as possible. Lentils are incredibly versatile, which is why India boasts of so many dal-based delicacies from all over the country. From dal makhani of Punjab to chana dal of Bengal, there are innumerable classics that affirm our love for dals. One such lentil-based delicacy is dal dhokli. Popular in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, this comfort dish is known by many names. In Rajasthan and Gujarat, it's called dal dhokli, whereas in Maharashtra, the lentil treat is known as varan phal or chakolya. It is thick, luscious and oh-so-wholesome. According to legends, Marwaris, who had migrated to Gujarat, invented the dish. Since then it has been an intrinsic part of Gujarati cuisine.





It is made by cooking strips/noodles of whole wheat flour dough (dhokli) in a toor dal preparation. A lot of rustic masalas and a hint of jaggery make the preparation a rich melange of flavours.





This recipe of dal dhokla, by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi, will help you ace the traditional treat at home. The one-pot meal is ideal for the nippy season that is upon us. You can have it stand-alone, or you can serve it with rice.

Pro-Tip: To prevent dhokli from getting soggy, simmer it in dal just before serving.





Here's the recipe video of dal dhokli posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.





