Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make <i>Chapatti</i> Noodles With Leftover <i>Roti</i> From Your Last Meal

Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Chapatti Noodles With Leftover Roti From Your Last Meal

Chapatti Noodles Recipe: We have to cut the rotis into fine strips and mix with veggies and condiments to get a plate of healthy and lip-smacking noodles.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: September 11, 2020 14:34 IST

You may also add some scrambled egg or shredded chicken to make a non-veg version of the dish

  • We must try to recycle the leftover food, instead of throwing them away
  • We bring a unique noodle recipe that includes chapatti instead of noodles
  • You may add eggs and chicken to make a non-veg version of the dish

Leftover food is a common affair in every household. We often prepare dal, roti, rice or sabzi in excess quantity, without realising that these might end up in our dustbins. One of the most common problems with leftover foods is the fact that several people do not like repeating the same food in two consecutive meals. But wasting food seems like a terrible idea! Instead, we must always look for options to recycle the same old food, without making them dull and monotonous. One such unique dish is chapatti noodles, made with leftover roti.

Chapatti noodles recipe includes the same ingredients and cooking style, just by replacing noodles with roti. We have to cut the rotisinto fine strips and mix with veggies and condiments to get a plate of healthy and lip-smacking noodles. You may also add some scrambled egg or shredded chicken to make a non-veg version of the dish.

Also Read: How To Make Quick And Easy Chicken Quesadillas With Leftover Roti

chapatti



Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe For Chapatti Noodles:

Ingredients:

2 rotis

1 onion, finely sliced

Half carrot, julienne

Half capsicum, finely sliced

Half cup cabbage, julienne

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

2 green chillies, chopped

Oil, to fry

Salt and pepper, as per taste

1 teaspoon soy sauce

2 teaspoon tomato ketchup

Method:

Cut the rotis into thin strips. Easy trick- Roll both the rotis together and slice them. You will get the desired shape, without any hassle.

Heat oil in a wok and add ginger and garlic. Fry them for half a minute.

Add rest of the veggies and stir fry them on high flame. Fry them till the vegetables turn crunchy. Sprinkle some salt and black pepper and fry for half a minute.

Now add the sliced rotis and fry everything together.

Pour the soy sauce, tomato ketchup, some more salt and pepper (if needed) and mix. Fry till the rotis are well coated with the condiments.

Serve hot.

Try this unique dish at home today and enjoy it as a quick breakfast meal or evening snack. Happy cooking!



About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

