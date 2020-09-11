Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make <i>Chapatti</i> Noodles With Leftover <i>Roti</i> From Your Last Meal

You may also add some scrambled egg or shredded chicken to make a non-veg version of the dish

Leftover food is a common affair in every household. We often prepare dal, roti, rice or sabzi in excess quantity, without realising that these might end up in our dustbins. One of the most common problems with leftover foods is the fact that several people do not like repeating the same food in two consecutive meals. But wasting food seems like a terrible idea! Instead, we must always look for options to recycle the same old food, without making them dull and monotonous. One such unique dish is chapatti noodles, made with leftover roti.





Chapatti noodles recipe includes the same ingredients and cooking style, just by replacing noodles with roti. We have to cut the rotisinto fine strips and mix with veggies and condiments to get a plate of healthy and lip-smacking noodles. You may also add some scrambled egg or shredded chicken to make a non-veg version of the dish.





Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe For Chapatti Noodles:

Ingredients:

2 rotis





1 onion, finely sliced





Half carrot, julienne





Half capsicum, finely sliced





Half cup cabbage, julienne





1 teaspoon grated ginger





1 teaspoon chopped garlic





2 green chillies, chopped





Oil, to fry





Salt and pepper, as per taste





1 teaspoon soy sauce





2 teaspoon tomato ketchup





Method:

Cut the rotis into thin strips. Easy trick- Roll both the rotis together and slice them. You will get the desired shape, without any hassle.





Heat oil in a wok and add ginger and garlic. Fry them for half a minute.





Add rest of the veggies and stir fry them on high flame. Fry them till the vegetables turn crunchy. Sprinkle some salt and black pepper and fry for half a minute.





Now add the sliced rotis and fry everything together.





Pour the soy sauce, tomato ketchup, some more salt and pepper (if needed) and mix. Fry till the rotis are well coated with the condiments.





Serve hot.





Try this unique dish at home today and enjoy it as a quick breakfast meal or evening snack. Happy cooking!













