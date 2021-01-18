Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Dum Paneer Kali Mirch Sabzi (Watch Recipe Video)

Highlights Paneer is the most popular dish in Indian cuisine.

Dum paneer kali mirch recipe is a must-try.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Indian cuisine offers the best of paneer dishes. Your typical meal can include spicy paneer sabzi, creamy paneer sabzi, dry paneer sabzi or tangy gravy paneer sabzi. There are literally several ways you can make your favourite paneer. Adding to the long list of Indian paneer recipes, here is another terrific paneer sabzi that you must try if you are a fan of paneer. This is dum paneer kali mirch; doesn't the name already excite you? It should, because this dish is actually quite delightful.





The NDTV Food recipe video shows an easy way to make this paneer sabzi, dum-style. Dum cooking means no steam is let out and all the gorgeous flavours and aroma of the spices are locked in the dish. So you can imagine how delicious this paneer dish would be. Paneer is cooked in creamy gravy filled with a range of Indian spices, making it an absolute winner on the dinner table.





Step-By-Step Dum Paneer Kali Mirch Recipe:

Step 1. In a pan, first fry cinnamon, cloves and cardamom seeds till they release their aroma.

Step 2. Then add brown onion paste, ginger garlic green chilli paste, also add some curd and mix well.

Step 3. Now season the mixture with salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala and lots of black pepper powder.

Step 4. Add in paneer cubes, pour some cream and water.

Step 5. Cover the pan with a foil paper, close the lid and let it cook dum-style.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve the paneer dish hot!







