Protein-Rich Diet: Make This Quick Paneer Pyaz Sabzi When You Want To Take It Easy In The Kitchen

This quick and easy paneer sabzi can be made in minutes.

Indian cuisine is branded 'rich' and 'lavish' because our meals consist of a huge variety of dishes with complex recipes. Western population may ream it out for that reason as cooking a whole Indian meal is time consuming; but it's not true for all the dishes. There are many foods that take little time to be turned into an appetising meal. All those times when we don't want to slave it out over the gas, what is that one food that comes to your mind? Of course, it's paneer. Cottage cheese or paneer tops the favourites list of vegetarians. It is healthy, weight-loss friendly, rich in protein, and can be transformed into countless dishes.





So, when you want something quick on your plate, which is also healthy and imbues nutrition, this paneer pyaaz dish is just perfect. This recipe video on NDTV Food's YouTube channel presents a simple way to make this delicious sabzi of paneer paired with caramelised onions and mild seasoning.





First, saute the onions through and through till they are fully caramelised and attain that deep brown colour. Then, add some spices that are commonly used in Indian cooking. Add paneer cubes and garnish with a bunch of coriander leaves, and you're done.





This quick paneer sabzi is ideal for your protein-rich, weight-loss diet when you want to have something light yet nutritious. Watch the recipe video and we are sure you'll nail this recipe and cook a delicious meal for yourself and your family.

Quick Paneer Pyaaz Recipe Video -

