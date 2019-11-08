Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Halwai-Style Gulab Jamuns At Home 

Gulab jamun has an incredible fan base

Each time we heard about guests coming over, we would rush to our nearest sweetmeat shop and get a kilo of gulab jamun parcelled. The pattern persisted every time we were visiting our relatives too. Gulab jamun has been an intrinsic part of every family gathering and festival. Gulab jamun's incredible fan base has also inspired chefs to try fusion dishes with gulab jamun in the lead. (Read: Gulab Jamun Cheesecake, Gulab Jamun Phirni). Gulab Jamun is essentially fried khoya balls dipped in sugar syrup. Warm and decadent, gulab jamuns are actually perfect for the nippy weather that is upon us. And before you think of visiting your local halwai, we must tell you that the dessert is super easy to prepare at home too, and we have just the right recipe to help you out.





This recipe posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel is a step-by-step tutorial to make the delicious sweetmeat in the comforts of your kitchen. To make this recipe, you would need some sugar, water, milk, cardamoms, saffron, khoya, baking soda, maida and ghee. Make sure you fry the balls in ghee until they attain a beautiful golden-brown colour. Do not overcook them. Immerse gulab jamuns in the sugar syrup for 30 minutes and serve hot. If you like them cold, you can refrigerate them too.





Here's the recipe video of gulab jamun. Follow our YouTube channel for easy and yummy recipes, cooking trivia and more.







(Also Read: Kala Jaam: The Sweet That Looks Like Gulab Jamun But Isn't)









