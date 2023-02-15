Indian cuisine is vast in its variety, with countless recipes, cooking techniques and dishes. A bowl of rice is one of the most common staple diets of the country, especially in the plateau region. Whether you pair rice with dal, vegetables or meat - a hint of chutney with it can make for the perfect addition. Chutney is not just extremely healthy, but also adds an amazing flavour to any meal that you pair it with. We have found some chutneys that are the ideal accompaniments to a bowl of rice. These chutneys will spruce up your meal and also add to the health quotient. And the taste is undoubtedly amazing too!

Here Are 7 Indian Chutneys That Are The Perfect Accompaniment To Rice:

1. Amla Chutney

Tarty and sour amla brings out the amazing flavour of rice like never before. With the goodness of saunf (fennel seeds) and bhrami leaves - this recipe is a must-try. It also loads up your usual bowl of rice with the goodness of Vitamin C which is excellent for immunity. Click here for the recipe.





Amla chutney is an excellent way to balance health with taste. Photo: iStock

2. Dal Ki Chutney

We all love a comforting dal with our favourite bowl of steamed rice, but how about making a wholesome chutney with it? A variety of lentils are roasted and teamed up with wholesome ingredients such as onion, sarson and curry leaves. Find the full recipe here.

3. Lehsun Mirch Ki Chutney

No mention of chutneys would be complete with lehsun and mirch, and this chutney brings the best of both worlds together. This flavourful chutney comprises garlic, green chilli, kalonji seeds and mustard oil for a burst of delight with your rice. Here is the full recipe.





Lehsun and mirchi can be paired together to make a delightful chutney. Photo: iStock

4. Nilakadai Chutney (Peanut Chutney)

Peanut is undoubtedly the star of many South Indian dishes, which is why this Nilakadai chutney is a must-try. Peanut is complemented with some wonderful ingredients like jaggery, coconut and tamarind to result in a chutney that will become your favourite. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Inji Puli

Another recipe that hails from Kerala, Inji Puli is a sweet and sour chutney with ginger as the star ingredient. This mouthwatering chutney is the ideal way to zing up your regular meals. The best part is that inji puli can be stored for months just like a pickle. Find the full recipe here.





This sweet and sour chutney has ginger as the main ingredient. Photo: iStock

6. Pineapple Pachadi

A standard part of every Sadya meal, the zingy and fruity Pineapple is converted into a pachadi or chutney in this recipe. Coconut, curd and mustard seeds add flavour to this chutney recipe that tastes amazing with rice - eaten best with hands, of course! Click here for the full recipe.

7. Tomato Chutney

Last but not the least, the classic tomato chutney is one of our favourite pairings with Idli, dosa and vada. How about making it and enjoying it with rice instead? Try this versatile chutney recipe and make every meal a lip-smacking affair. Find the full recipe here.





Which chutney will you be making first? Tell us in the comments!