Kadhi-chawal is a beloved comfort food, especially in Punjabi households, where it's often prepared on weekends. While kadhi has many regional variations across India, Punjabi kadhi stands out for its rich, tangy flavour and the addition of crispy onion pakoras. A spicy tempering (tadka) enhances the dish even further, making it a favourite for many. That said, people often experiment with their kadhi by using ingredients like boondi, spinach, or potatoes instead of pakoras. But no matter how you prepare it, if kadhi isn't sour enough, it tends to fall flat in flavour. That's why sour curd is key.





So, what do you do when the curd isn't sour enough? Don't worry-we've got you covered. Here are some handy tips to ensure your kadhi is perfectly tangy and flavourful every time.





Tips to Make Sour Kadhi

How to Make Curd Sour

If your curd lacks sourness, add a pinch of salt to it and leave it covered at room temperature in the kitchen for 7-8 hours or overnight. This simple trick helps develop the tangy taste essential for a great kadhi.

Use Tomatoes

Cook the curd and gram flour mixture well. For the tempering, grate 2-3 tomatoes. Once you've added hing (asafoetida), cumin seeds, and curry leaves to hot oil, stir in the grated tomatoes and cook thoroughly. Add spices to taste, mix the tempering into the kadhi, and simmer on a low flame. The tomatoes add both sourness and depth to the flavour.

Add Tamarind Water

Another quick fix-soak tamarind in lukewarm water and extract the pulp. Once your kadhi thickens slightly during cooking, stir in the tamarind water. It adds tanginess without affecting the texture.

Sprinkle Amchur Powder

Amchur (dry mango powder) is a staple in most Indian kitchens and can easily boost the sourness of your kadhi. Add it while cooking to enhance the flavour naturally.

Finish with Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is a great last-minute addition. However, use it carefully-only add it once the kadhi is fully cooked and the heat is turned off. Adding lemon juice while the kadhi is still boiling can cause it to curdle.

Pro Tip:

If your kadhi ever tastes bland or lacks tang, these tips can help fix it in minutes. Try them out and elevate your kadhi game to the next level!