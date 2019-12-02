Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Quick And Easy Bread Bonda At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

You may also pack these in your kids' lunchbox.

Indian household kitchens are a treasure trove of ingredients that can be used to make a plethora of unique dishes. One such versatile ingredient that is widely used in most breakfast and snacks preparations is bread. From bread rolls to bread pakoras, to sandwiches, to bread poha and to cutlets, there is no dearth of bread-based snacks out there. But today, we bring to you another bread-based delicacy that can be easily added to your regular snack or breakfast spread. We're talking about bread bonda.



This recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' by popular food vlogger Reshu Singh, shares an easy method to prepare these scrumptious aloo bread vadas or bread bondas at home. Made using gram flour (besan), boiled potatoes, white bread along with a host of Indian spices, bread bonda is a super-easy delight to prepare. While bondas are particularly savoured as tea-time snacks, you may also eat them as a standalone breakfast meal and pair it with a cup of coffee for your perfect morning fix. You may also pack these in your kids' lunchbox and they are sure to bombard you with tons of compliments.



Note: Before making the vadas, don't forget to remove the edges of the bread as it will help you attain the right texture. Other than this, the consistency of the besan batter shouldn't be too thick or thin; make sure you do not whisk the batter excessively and also there are no lumps in the batter.







Watch: How To Make Bread Bonda At Home:





For more such quirky yet delish chai-time snacks, click here. Happy Cooking!









