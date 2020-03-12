Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Hara Bhara Kabab At Home

If you are trying to cut back on calories you can air-fry these kebabs

Think kababs and you are bound to picture all things meaty and delectable. But with an increase in demand for vegetarian food, we have veggie substitutes for everything now. Seek kebabs and Galauti kababs found theirs too in Hara Bhara Kabab and Dahi ke Kabab. You must have seen it in major North Indian restaurants, and have definitely stumbled upon it in North Indian weddings. Hara Bhara Kabab has its own loyal following, and guess what? You can even make them at home! How you ask? Just follow this simple recipe famous food vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain and you are good to go.





The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. To make these kababs at home you would need finely chopped spinach, potatoes, cumin seeds, ginger, salt, corn starch, coriander and green chillies and some oil. And that's about it. These ingredients can be readily found in any of your local stores. If you are trying to cut back on calories you can air-fry these kebabs as well or use very little oil to fry them. You can serve the kababs with chutney or home-made salsa with the side of sliced onions. Make sure you serve these kababs piping hot. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.





