Monsoon Diet: Pair Your Cup Of Adrak Wali Chai With These Healthy Keto-Friendly Kebabs (Video)

Picture this: you're sitting in your balcony watching the pitter-patter outside and you suddenly crave for some hot and succulent kebabs! What if you get to savour them right at that time with your favourite cuppa?! Heavenly, isn't it? Well, you can now make this happen in the comforts of your kitchen with the help of a few kitchen ingredients and a frying pan! Yes, you read that right! Now, you don't need to rely on tandoors to make flavourful kebabs. This reshmi kebab recipe, posted on the YouTube Channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen', is an ideal way to appease those unavoidable cravings by just using a basic ingredients and a frying pan.



Famous YouTube Chef Sahil Makhija has given a healthy makeover to the classic recipe of reshmi kebabs by adding a keto element to it. Ketogenic diet has become a rage in the world of health and nutrition. These keto-friendly kebabs are quite easy-to-make and are sure to become one of your go-to delights when the cravings kick in! What really makes this delight soft and succulent is its marinade, which involves the use of salt, pepper, turmeric, freshly grated nutmeg, ginger-garlic paste, coriander, cheese, heavy cream and lime juice! All these ingredients combine well with the chicken meat. For best results, allow the chicken bits to marinate for at least one hour or more.

To make the culinary experience even more enticing, Sahil has also made healthy coleslaw to go with it using purple cabbage and yogurt.

Pro Tip: Before inserting the chicken bits in the skewers, soak the skewers in water for about 30 minutes so that they don't end up burning during the cooking process.







