Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Shami Kebabs At Home (Video Inside)

One of the most popular grills around the world, kebabs are of a wide variety, out of which, chicken shami kebabs are quite popular among the masses.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: November 02, 2019 13:35 IST

In this recipe, soaked chana dal and boneless chicken bits are mixed in a pool of spices.

Highlights
  • Shami kebabs are one of the most popular grills around the world
  • These kebabs have a char-grilled aroma and soft texture
  • You can now recreate the same restaurant-style ones at home

Be it family get-togethers, house parties, pot lucks or a lavish meal spread at home, a lovely platter of juicy kebabs can turn out to be a real crowd pleaser. The char-grilled aroma and soft texture can make anyone fall in love with this delight. One of the most popular grills around the world, kebabs are of a wide variety, out of which, chicken shami kebabs are quite popular among the masses. You must have savoured them at various restaurants in your vicinity. But if you wish to recreate the same restaurant-style chicken shami kebabs in the comforts of your home, we're here to help!

Here's the recipe video of toothsome and succulent chicken shami kebabs from NDTV Food's YouTube channel that is sure to make you crave for more. In this recipe, soaked chana dal and boneless chicken bits are mixed in a pool of spices, which are then pressure-cooked and turned into a thick paste-like mixture. 

(Also Read: 11 Best Kebab Recipes | Easy Kebab Recipes | Kabab Recipes)

chana dalChana dal imparts a nutty texture and flavour to the kebabs

Chana dal imparts a nutty texture and flavour to the kebabs and helps bind the mixture so that it doesn't break open at the time of shallow-frying. To make the culinary experience even more enjoyable, pair these decadent chicken shami kebabs with dahi wali hari chutney. Click here to know its recipe. 

Watch the recipe video for detailed step-by-step instructions to prepare the kebabs at home.

Watch: How To Make Chicken Shami Kebabs At Home (Video)





Happy Cooking!

Comments

