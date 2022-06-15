Delhi food vine is always in overdrive with a string of restaurants promising good food. But 'good' is not good enough for us. Our search for mild-blowing foods never stops. And our appetite constantly craves some desi, rich and ambrosial foods that are a rare sight. My love for kababs took me to The Great Kebab Factory in Radisson Blu where I had one of the best meals in the city. Everything you desire in your favourite snacks of tikkas and kebabs, you'll get your heart's fill here. Flavour, texture, variety- all on point - The Great Kabab Factory is really a factory producing some royally indulgent foods.





Before I talk about my culinary experience, I want to give a special mention to the hospitality proffered by the restaurant. They gave me a warm welcome and made me feel at ease. The epicurean food experience made it all the more better.





Food Voyage At The Great Kabab Factory





I started my meal with some kababs, and each one was better than the last. If you ever visit there, don't forget to order Galouti Kababs and Mutton Seekh Kabab. If you love tikkas equally (if not more), I recommend Chicken Tikka, Fish Tikka and Paneer Tikka as must-tries. But don't end your first course without digging into the delicious Mutton Chops. Juicy, succulent meats with a bang of flavours - the snacks here are simply put - amazing!

All these delicious kababs and tikkas sated my heart but also worked up my appetite to try more. So, I finished the meal with Dal Makhani, Kadhai Paneer and Murgh Makhani - all of which were again exquisite.

The Great Kebab Factory is the perfect place to enjoy North Indian and Mughlai cuisines, which not only satiate you appetite but also make your heart happy.

What: The Great Kabab Factory

Where: Corporate Floor, Radisson Blu Plaza hotel NH-8, New Delhi

When: 6:30pm - 11pm

Cost for two: INR 4,500 for two people (approx.) without alcohol







