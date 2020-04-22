Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Paneer Makhani  At Home

Paneer makhani is sure to make you lick your plates clean

There are no dearth of things you can prepare with a single cube of paner, which is why perhaps each time you go to a North-Indian restaurant, you are likely to find a range of paneer-based dishes. From starters to main course, paneer fans are never out of option. And now that you cannot go dine at your favourite restaurants because of the nation-wide lockdown, it could be a bumming affair for a plethora of foodies, but no one ever said you cannot have a feast at home. And guess what! You can even make your restaurant-favourite delicacies at home and we have a perfect recipe to make the ever-so-popular paneer makhni.





It is luscious, creamy and all thing rich, this paneer makhani is sure to make you lick your plates clean. What truly uplifts the gravy dish, and sets it apart is the hearty use of fresh tomatoes that lends a lip-smacking tangy flavour to the whole dish. The tomatoes also play a huge role in the vibrant, red colour of the gravy. The recipe also uses a bit of sugar, just about half a teaspoon. It helps make the whole affair a bit more eclectic; it is completely up to you to rule it out.





The gravy is also enmeshed with a variety of spices like red chilly powder, cardamom, ginger, kasoori methi and garam masala. The addition of cashews, not ghee and milk, give the gravy a characteristic wholesome appeal. Paneer makhni can be called a vegetarian cousin of chicken makhni or butter chicken, and the vegetarian variant has its own loyal fan-following of sorts.





Click here for the full recipe.





Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. You can pair it with any bead of your choice, from butter naan, tandoori roti to plain tawa roti. You can also enjoy it with rice.







