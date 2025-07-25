Ever wondered how your favourite celebrities stay fit despite their hectic schedules? Most of them are very strict about their diet. They don't follow random fads, but carefully curated regimes. We often get glimpses of their food habits via their social media posts. One of the most common items featured in them is a glass of a healthy green drink. These green juices/smoothies can be made with a variety of wholesome, nutrient-rich ingredients. They can provide holistic benefits for the body and mind. Here are some examples of green drinks that celebrities have posted about in the past.





6 Healthy Green Juices And Smoothies That Are Part Of Celebrity Diets

1. Celery Juice

Both Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta have sworn by the benefits of celery juice. Masaba once posted a picture of hers on her Instagram story and added a note about its possible benefits. She claimed that it's "Anti-inflammatory, dissolves calcium deposits, super good for bloating, fights Epstein-Barr and shingles virus, great for skin, hydrating and calming." She revealed that she drinks one full glass of this juice on an empty stomach. It's true that celery juice is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. It helps reduce inflammation and may also help lower blood pressure. Since this green juice is a hydrating drink, it is also good for digestion.

2. Spinach And Coriander Juice

Bhagyashree once posted about a nourishing 4-ingredient green juice that boasts multiple benefits. She used spinach, coriander leaves, celery and amla juice to make this elixir. She noted that the ingredients are full of antioxidants and minerals. She also explained that this drink can boost immunity, hydrate skin, support eye health (due to vitamin A content) and also improve gut health. That's not all. She said that this green juice could also help regulate blood sugar and aid weight loss. Research supports her claims. This juice can indeed cleanse your body and improve your health in many ways.

3. Spinach And Beetroot Juice

In an AMA session a few years back, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she has a specific type of healthy juice. "I like to have spinach, beetroot, orange, mint and sometimes lemon - depending on what my mood is." A green juice with such ingredients is rich in iron, antioxidants and natural nitrates. It supports heart health. It can also help you get glowing skin and hair.

4. Green Juice With Banana And Apple

Reese Witherspoon recently posted about which green juice she drinks to restore balance to her diet/system after a binge. She uses bananas, green apple, lemon and a green leafy vegetable like spinach to prepare this detox juice. She captioned it, "My must-have when I've been travelling/eating pizza, pasta and gelato for 7 days." This juice gives you the goodness of fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin C. It aids digestion and boosts metabolism. It is also good for your heart.





5. Neem Juice

Diljit Dosanjh recently posted a video in which he is seen making and drinking neem juice. He blends neem leaves with water and a little turmeric powder (haldi) to make this drink. The result is unfortunately bitter, but there's no denying the health benefits. Neem juice has strong antibacterial and antifungal properties. It helps purify the blood and can clear up skin problems. It may also help in managing blood sugar levels.

6. Matcha Smoothie

Sara Tendulkar is a celebrity, but also a registered nutritionist. One of her preferred green drinks is not made from leafy veggies. A different type of green ingredient is used for making this smoothie - we are talking about matcha. Sara shared a recipe video in which she blended a few pitted dates, one scoop of collagen peptides, one scoop of vanilla protein, one teaspoon of matcha powder, one cup of unsweetened almond milk, and 1-2 tablespoons of unsweetened almond butter. Sara stated that this smoothie has over 30 g of protein in total. She noted various benefits for each ingredient. According to her, this green drink is good for your skin, gut and joints. It is also rich in antioxidants. "It gives you steady energy without the crash of coffee," Sara added.





While one must never follow celeb diets blindly, you may take inspiration to work hard to stay fit by practising healthy habits. Drinking green juices is one of them. So pick the best one for yourself and sip your way to better health!





