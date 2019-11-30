Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Butter Chicken At Home (Recipe Video)

Just a mention of butter chicken is enough for its fans to get slurping.

Think of Indian non-vegetarian curries and butter chicken would immediately come to your mind. It is a hot-favourite desi dish that has people drooling all over the world. Its popularity has made it to the menus of some of the most popular restaurants and in the likes of world-renowned chefs. Indian food lovers across the globe cannot stop gushing over this quintessential buttery goodness which has delicious tender chicken pieces marinated in a spice mix, cooked in a flavourful and creamy tomato curry. Did you know Butter Chicken or Murgh Makhani was invented in 1958 by three Indians at the iconic restaurant Moti Mahal in Delhi?





While butter chicken might look like a lavish dish which is cooked with a lot of effort and ingredients in a restaurant, it isn't really something one can't attempt at home. In fact, the dish was invented by the restaurateur's need to utilise leftover chicken by cooking it in a tomato gravy with butter and cream. Yes, it was that easy. With just a little time and effort, you can prepare this finger-licking dish right inside your own kitchen. No you won't be needed a bag full of exquisite ingredients but just a bit of all those already there in your cabinet. No more dreaming about the rich and creamy butter chicken from some restaurant!





Having a dinner party at home and confused about what to cook? We are here with a mouth-watering and extremely easy butter chicken recipe that you can try at home. All you have to do is marinate the chicken pieces in lemon, ginger-garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, curd, kasuri methi and some mustard oil. Refrigerate for an hour and roast it in an oven for about 30 minutes. No simply make s0me tomato gravy in butter, packed with mace, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, and toss the chicken pieces in it. Serve this hot and piping butter chicken with naan, roti or rice and impress your guests with your culinary skills.





Try this butter chicken recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.





Watch: Butter Chicken Recipe Video















