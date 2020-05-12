Indian Cooking Tips: Use Leftover Pav Buns To Make Street-Style Masala Paneer Pav (Recipe Inside)

Make this delicious paneer pav with a cheesy filling.

Use leftover pav buns to make masala paneer pav.

Scrambled cottage cheese is cooked to stuff the pav.

Vada pav, misal pav, maska bun, masala pav, pav bhaji, those soft and spongy buns give us the opportunity to make so many drool-worthy dishes. These buns can be stuffed with anything you want to make a heartening meal. They are all popular street foods in India and we all simply love to make theses at home for the street-style experience. If you made one of these popular dishes and are still left with unused pav, use them to make this spicy paneer pav for your next meal. Pav is filled with a cheesy scrambled paneer mix, which is easy to make and tastes great.





This simple masala paneer pav preparation requires just a handful of common ingredients and a whole lot of spices. It is a great dish to make for breakfast, especially for kids, as they will love the cheesy and creamy stuffing of the pav. You can adjust the amount of spices if you are making for kids.





Masala Paneer Pav Recipe:

(Makes 2 Pavs)

Ingredients:





2 onions, chopped





150 grams cottage cheese (paneer) (approx.)





Salt to taste





Half tablespoon ginger-garlic paste





1-2 Kashmiri red chillies





1 teaspoon pav bhaji masala





1 slice cheese





Half teaspoon red chilli powder





Half teaspoon garam masala







Method:





Step 1 - Crumble the paneer and keep aside.





Step 2 - Saute onions, red chillies and ginger-garlic paste till they change colour. Add all the spices and saute well.





Step 3 - Add crumbled paneer. Tear the cheese slice into small pieces and add them. Mix well.





Step 4 - Cook the paneer till excess water is absorbed.





Step 5 - Cut the pav into 2 halves and roast the buns with some butter. Spread chilli tomato sauce on the insides.





Step 6 - Stuff the buns with the paneer and cheese mixture and enjoy.





You can tweak the spicy pav recipe to suit your taste preference. You can add more cheese or more chilli powder, or if you want it to be less spicy, you can skip adding chilli powder and dried Kashmiri chillies as pav bhaji masala is quite spicy already. You can also replace chilli tomato sauce with regular tomato sauce.





Whichever way you make this paneer pav, we are sure you and your family are going to love it.









