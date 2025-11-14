As the winter chill sets in, our bodies need a boost to ward off colds, coughs and congestion. One natural remedy that's been a staple in Indian households for generations is ginger. Known for its warming properties and medicinal benefits, ginger is the perfect ingredient to add to your winter wellness routine. Now, a creative mom's genius hack to make candy out of ginger has taken the internet by storm. In a video shared on Instagram, a woman showed how to make ginger candy at home. She began by peeling and chopping fresh ginger into small pieces. Next, she blended the ginger with cloves, black peppercorns, and a splash of water to create a smooth paste.





The paste was then wrapped in a muslin cloth, and the liquid was carefully extracted. The ginger water was then simmered with jaggery until it dissolved completely. Once the mixture cooled slightly, she shaped it into small candies on a parchment sheet, inserting a toothpick into each one. After letting them set and freeze, her homemade ginger candies were ready to enjoy.

Watch the full video here:

Several people liked the idea of making ginger candies in this way. One user wrote, "Thank you so much aunty ji this medicinal candy actually works."





Another added, "My mumma also makes this, it is very tasty."





"I also tried this, it's really good," read a comment.





An individual shared, "If you add basil juice and turmeric to it, it will be even more beneficial."





A viewer said, "My mom also does it. It is very tasty and cold and cough also gets right."





What do you think about this unique ginger candy recipe? Let us know in the comments below.