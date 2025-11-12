Misty mornings, woollen sweaters, and something warm to sip on - winter in India is pure magic. As the temperature drops, our bodies naturally crave hot, nourishing drinks that do more than just chase away the chill. From spiced teas to traditional concoctions simmered with herbs and ghee, India boasts a treasure trove of age-old recipes designed to boost immunity and keep you cosy through the season. Forget fancy café lattes! These time-tested desi drinks not only warm you up but also pack health benefits. So, if you want something beyond soups, here are seven traditional Indian beverages that promise to wrap you in comfort.





Here Are 7 Desi Drinks To Keep Yourself Warm And Cosy This Winter

1. Masala Chai

A classic across seasons, masala chai blends black tea with aromatic spices like cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. It strikes the perfect balance of warmth and spice, offering comfort and a mild immunity boost. Add milk and jaggery for that home-style richness.

2. Haldi Doodh (Turmeric Milk)

This golden elixir has been a household remedy for generations. Turmeric or haldi, combined with warm milk and black pepper, works wonders in reducing inflammation and fighting winter colds. Sip it before bedtime for deeper sleep and that instant snuggle-in-a-blanket feeling.

3. Kahwa

A Kashmiri favourite, this tea infused with saffron strands, cinnamon, cardamom, and almonds, is refreshing and restorative. Thanks to its ingredients, Kahwa supports digestion, relieves stress, and keeps you feeling light yet warm. Perfect for slow winter mornings or after heavy meals.

4. Gur Wali Chai (Jaggery Tea)

Swap refined sugar for jaggery to add rich, earthy sweetness that feels indulgent and nourishing. Jaggery provides warmth, improves metabolism, and strengthens immunity. This chai is a grandmother-approved drink for chilly evenings.

5. Bajra Raab

A traditional Rajasthani drink, bajra raab combines pearl millet flour, ghee, jaggery, and black pepper. Thick, hearty, and incredibly filling, it's the perfect fuel for cold winter nights. Packed with iron and good fats, it's like drinking a warm hug. Plus, it's easy to make and a great alternative to soups.

6. Kanji

This fermented North Indian drink uses black carrots, mustard seeds, and beetroot. Slightly tangy and spiced, kanji aids digestion and supports gut health during winter when metabolism slows down. A great probiotic with a punch, especially for tackling seasonal digestive issues.

7. Saffron Badam Milk

Rich, fragrant, and indulgent, saffron badam milk is winter luxury in a cup. Blended almonds add creaminess, while saffron and cardamom lend warmth and aroma. Easy to make and best served hot, it's a beautiful yellow drink that doubles as dessert.

Tips To Make Your Winter Drinks Healthier

Want to make your homemade drinks indulgent yet healthy? Keep these tips in mind:

Cut down refined sugar: Swap sugar with jaggery, honey, or dates for natural sweetness and added minerals.

Go easy on full-fat milk: Try low-fat or nut-based milk (almond or oat) for a lighter, heart-friendly drink.

Add a pinch of spice: Boost flavour and health with cinnamon, dry ginger, black pepper, or cardamom. These aid digestion and build warmth.

Infuse herbs for immunity: Toss in tulsi leaves, cloves, or turmeric for an antimicrobial kick.

Skip excessive cream or malai: It adds richness but also unnecessary fat.

Serve warm, not boiling hot: Overheating can destroy nutrients in honey or herbs.

What To Pair With Your Desi Winter Drinks

Pairing hot drinks with the right snacks makes them even more satisfying—and very on-brand for winter comfort food.

Masala Chai: Best with ajwain mathri, namak para, or hot pakoras for that nostalgic evening combo.

Haldi Doodh: Pairs beautifully with roasted makhana or a handful of almonds before bedtime.

Kahwa: Serve alongside light tea cakes, dry fruits, or khajoor rolls for an elegant afternoon pick-me-up.

Gur Wali Chai: Enjoy with til laddoo, roasted chana, or peanuts. Their earthy flavours balance jaggery's sweetness.

Bajra Raab: Hearty on its own, but pair with ghee-roasted bajra rotis or jaggery bites for a wholesome winter meal.

Kanji: Complements simple winter meals like rajma-chawal or parathas. Its tang cuts through heavy flavours.

Saffron Badam Milk: Ideal after dinner with atta halwa, dates, or a small piece of chikki for a festive finish.

Which desi drink will you try making at home? Let us know in the comments below!