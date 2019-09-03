Indian Snack Recipe: This Bite-Sized Papdi Appetiser Is Sure To Be A Party Favourite

Deeksha Sarin | Updated: September 03, 2019 16:22 IST
When it comes to house parties, one of the prime highlights, other than music and gossips, is food. Good food can set the mood for any house party. If you are planning to host one at your place, we're sure that by now you'd be wondering what to prepare; moreover, what different to prepare. While there are a plethora of party recipes to choose from, one has to keep in mind the palate preferences of everybody who is going to be present at the party, be it kids or adults. Therefore, one dish that is both mild on the taste buds but is incredibly flavourful at the same time is dahi papdi pops. If you're thinking that this recipe is just like any regular papdi recipe, we're here to pop the bubble.
The best part about this party appetiser is that it won't take much of your time and effort. Just bring together a few basic kitchen ingredients and you're good to go. This recipe involves zero cooking. Yes, you read that right. These bite-sized pops are very easy to make. Just step into the kitchen five minutes prior to when your guests are expected to arrive and assemble the ingredients given below to make delightful dahi papdi pops!
Ingredients:
Papdi - 250 grams
Dahi - 250 grams
Pomegranate Seeds - 1 cup
Cashew Nuts - 50 grams
Ketchup - 3 tablespoon
Method:
This bite-sized appetiser can give your party a perfect kick-start. Pair it with cocktails or mocktails and then start introducing the Main Course spread to your guests. If you know of more such party recipes, share with us in the comments section below.
