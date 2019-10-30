Party Appetiser: This Tandoori Gobhi Tikka Is Made Using A Rich And Creamy Yogurt-Cashew Marinade

The tikkas get a rich texture and creamy flavour from yogurt and cashews.

Be it a house gathering, kitty party, or family get-together, a common feature in almost all of these occasions is good and soulful food. Food is the highlight of any event and it can make or break the deal to a great extent. When it comes to parties, most guests look out for quick-to-grab snacks or appetisers that can go well with the drinks. While there is no dearth of chicken appetisers out there, vegetarians are often restricted to just paneer or soya-based items that can get a tad too boring. Hence, to add to the variety, we bring to you a vegetarian party tikka recipe that is sure to be as decadent as the other crisp yet succulent tikkas. We're talking about tandoori gobhi tikka with a twist!

Smothered in a melange of hearty Indian spices, this tandoori gobhi tikka recipe is quite different from the regular one. How, you ask? It gets a rich texture and creamy flavour from yogurt and cashews that is used as a marinade. Other than this, yogurt also lends a slight sour flavour to the tikka, further making it a perfect party delight.





(Also Read: Indian Snack Recipe: This Bite-Sized Papdi Appetiser Is Sure To Be A Party Favourite)





Tandoori gobhi tikka with a twist!

Click here to make party-perfect tandoori gobhi tikka at home. Instead of marinating the gobhi florets in a host of spices and herbs that are mentioned in the link, try using this unique yogurt-cashew marinade instead and follow the remaining step-by-step instructions.

Ingredients Required For Yogurt-Cashew Marinade:

Yogurt - 2 cups

Lemon Juice - 1 teaspoon

Ginger-Garlic paste - 1 tablespoon

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Besan - 3 tablespoons

Chaat Masala - 1 teaspoon

Garam Masala - 1/2 teaspoon

Turmeric - 1/2 teaspoon

Cashew paste - 1/2 - 1 cup (depending upon how thick you want the coating to be)





Method:

To begin with, take a bowl and add yogurt and lemon juice to it. Mix well. Now, add all the remaining ingredients to the bowl and stir well. Allow the marinade to rest for 40-45 minutes and then start coating the cauliflower florets with it. Once the florets are coated evenly, pierce them through skewers and cook in the tandoor or bake as per the recipe shared above.





Note: You can either use the store-bought cashew paste or make it at home using 20 cashews and then blitzing them in a grinder.





So, if you have an upcoming house party scheduled at your place, gather all the above-listed ingredients and prepare this delish party appetiser at home.







