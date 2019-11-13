Watch: Dhaba-Style Chatpata Achari Chicken Recipe (Video Inside)

The achaari chicken is perfectly balanced in terms of texture.

Highlights A murgh recipe that has got an achaari element added to it

The achaari chicken is perfectly balanced in terms of texture

It is made using an achaari marinade and spicy tadka

Whether you're attending a party at your friends' place or hosting one, you must have noticed that food stands out to be the centre of attention for many. From lip-smacking finger foods to quirky bite-sized nibbles, there is no dearth of party snack options out there. However, if you're looking for more quirky options other than those regular tikkas and kebabs, here's a little surprise for you. Try making achaari murgh at home! This chicken recipe posted on the NDTV Food's YouTube channel is made using an achaari marinade and spicy tadka. Other ingredients used in this snack recipe are kalonji, yellow mustard seeds, methi seeds, white pepper and saunf. Crispy from outside and soft from inside, the achaari chicken is perfectly balanced in terms of texture.



This murgh recipe tastes quite different from the regular tandoori ones as it has got an achaari element added to it; thanks to the pool of eclectic spices that are used in this recipe. Above all, the tempering or tadka of yellow mustard seeds along with kalonji and dried red chillies add a pungent taste to the snack, further making it more flavourful. Garnish it with chopped coriander leaves and you're good to go.





(Also Read: 5 Best Fried Chicken Recipes To Try At Home | Fried Chicken Recipes)

You can serve this delight to your guests at house parties or get-togethers and they are sure to compliment you with each bite they take! If you're looking for more such party special chicken recipes, click here.







Watch: Learn How To Make Achaari Murgh At Home:













Happy Cooking!







