A Fruity Affair: 3 Delightful Fruit Punch Recipes For Your Next House Party

We have all seen the depiction of parties in American high-school dramas that invariably had something called the 'punch bowl' filled with a bright-coloured drink that everyone is suspicious of being spiked. Fruit punch refers to a drink that may be alcoholic or non-alcoholic and that contains fruit juice. Commercially available fruit punches may not contain any real fruit at all. But you can very easily make these fruity drinks at home and serve at parties. Whether it's a kiddie party or a get-together of college buddies and/or colleagues, fruit punches may fit the bill just right. You can make them in large quantities and serve your guests at house parties. Of course, if it's a gathering of grown-ups, you would find the punch spiked with an assortment of alcoholic drinks like rum and wine.





Here are some fruit punch recipes you may try:

This one is a simple punch recipe that has the trusty apple juice mixed with lemon juice, ginger cubes, lemon rind and is spiced with cloves and mint sprigs. Serve it over ice for a hot summer day. Click here for the recipe.

Prepare this for your kid's next party. It's very easy to put together and tastes delicious. All you need is the juice of orange, mango and apple, along with lemon juice and just a pinch of black pepper. Click here for the recipe.





For your next house party, perhaps you can delight your guests with a delicious rum punch. This one contains the juice of pineapple, peach, and lemon with just a dash of rum and some sugar syrup. Click here for the recipe.





You may use packaged fruit juice for your punch recipes or you may squeeze fresh fruit juice and remove the pulp to use it for the punch.







