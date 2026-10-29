In a unique approach to mindful eating, Ayesha Khan's restaurant is drawing attention for serving steamed dishes prepared with zero oil and no maida. Recently, a content creator named Bhaumik Shinde visited the restaurant to explore its menu and try out some of its popular offerings.

Kriti Sanon Says Instagram Has No Option To Report AI-Generated Images Of Her

What Anthropic, Monks And The Cusp Of Consciousness Teach About Tomorrow

Nikhil Kamath's Big AI Bet: Why India Should Look Beyond Silicon Valley

When Will India Get Its Own Apple, Samsung? Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Timeline

Shashi Tharoor On What's Working And What's Not In India's Foreign Policy

Neeru Saini On Fitness, Focus & Her Love for Churma!

NDTV Lifeline- Himanshu Saini on the Secret to Eating Well: More Greens, Healthier Desserts

Hockey Champions Savita Punia & Neha Goel on Fitness, Recovery & The Meaning of Health

Millets: The Superfood That's Good for You and the Planet

Yoga, Millets, Vaccines: S Jaishankar On How India Is Building Stronger Ties | NDTV World Summit

“Today we are in Mumbai with Ayesha Khan to try the best steamed chicken in the city at her own restaurant, Bhaap Re Bhaap,” the creator said as he sat beside the actor with a plate of juicy steamed chicken.

“We don't use oil in our food. We have also started momos with no maida and oil in that as well. Drinks are sugar-free. So everything is steamed; that is why the name is "Bhaap Re Bhaap", Ayesha explained.

The creator started with a bite of peri-peri steamed chicken and instantly loved it. He also had boiled corn and some steamed vegetables on the side.

“If I have this every day, I'll be slim,” the creator joked. To which Ayesha replied, “That's how I lost weight.” She quickly clarified that she also worked out a lot to get fit.

Also Read: Which City Is Known As The Achaar Capital Of India?

Take a look at the video:

The video instantly caught the attention of social media users. One asked, "Wasn't it a food truck before?” to which the creator replied, “They transformed it into a full-fledged restaurant.”

“This is crazy,” another commented.

“Let's go,” someone else added.

“We came all the way from Mira Road to taste the healthy food,” one of them added.

Alongside steamed chickens, the restaurant also serves wheat momos, protein wraps, zero-sugar imli and masala pop, among other items.

Most of the items at her restaurant were between 149 and 400. Outside the restaurant, the actor has also set up an ice cream cart, where ice cream starts from Rs 99.

Also Read: Only 4 Grams Chips In 15 Grams Lay's Packet, Jaipur Man Gets Rs 8,000 Compensation