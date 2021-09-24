Glamorous Bollywood stars sure do know how to ring in the weekend and Manish Malhotra's star-studded Thursday dinner was proof. The ace fashion designer had a full house with a number of divas in attendance like Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey. Amidst the glitz and glam, what caught our eyes were snippets of the delectable food that the celebrities enjoyed. It looks like the night started on a light cheesy note with a charcuterie board that was lined up with crackers, fruits, olives, cheese, and dips. Look at the elaborate presentation here:

In an Instagram video shared by Maheep Kapoor later, we can see a royal fare like no other. A refreshing bowl of salad was served alongside some rice dishes, amongst which our favorite biryani stood out the most. There were also bowls of different curries, a platter full of kebabs, and on the far end, we spotted some bread too. Look at the sumptuous dinner spread here:

Manish Malhotra's love for hosting grand and elaborate dinner parties like these needs no introduction. We have seen the Bollywood designer invite other celebrities for royal daawats and hearty feasts many times before. From the young stars like Janhvi and Sara to the celebrated Kapoor sisters, Manish Malhotra sure does know that the way to one's heart is through the stomach. Who do you think will be the next star to be invited to one of Manish's dinner parties? Let us know in the comments below.