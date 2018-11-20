Instagram Releases Top Most Used Food Hashtags For India

Highlights 'Food At Instagram' was held in Delhi on Monday

Instagram has released the top most used food hashtags for India

The hashtags may help food bloggers grow their audiences on Instagram

Photo sharing site Instagram released the top trending hashtags for food this year, for India, for the first time. The social media site, which has millions of food enthusiasts sharing delicious and drool worthy pictures of their food on it every day, has allowed food bloggers an opportunity to grow their businesses on the platform, by releasing these hashtags. Food bloggers and F&B publications and websites have used Instagram to gain a dedicated following, in ways similar to Facebook. But now the platform has become perhaps the first choice of any food enthusiast to talk about their passion and educate others about the various different kinds of cuisines and dishes out there. Instagram has allowed the opportunity to many home chefs and cooks to showcase their talents and work hard to come up with more innovative recipes.





India's topmost trending Instagram hashtags were released on Monday at a Delhi event called 'Food At Instagram'. The event saw popular 'Foodstagrammers' and food influencers talking about the best practices and tools that allowed them to garner a good following on the platform. Among the experts were pastry chef Pooja Dhingra of Le15, celebrity Chef Kunal Kapoor, food bloggers Archana Doshi of Archana's Kitchen and Deeba Rajpal of Passionate About Baking, as well as food miniaturist Shilpa Mitha of Sueno Souvenir. The discussion revolved around how to build a brand worth following on Instagram and the panellists spoke about not just the tools that helped them in their journeys, but also their personal experiences of trial and errors.

The experts seem to all agree on two things - Video content is more powerful than pictures and it's important to 'keep it real' while posting content on your page. While Chef Kunal Kapoor spoke about the power of garnering social media platforms like Instagram to grow your business and profits, blogger and cook Archana Doshi spoke about the power of genuine hard work and thorough research. Coming to the topmost food hashtags from India, two cities that figured prominently were Delhi and Kolkata, which isn't a surprise, given the vibrant food culture and a rambunctious growth in the F&B industry in both these cities.





Here Are The Top Trending Food Hashtags On Instagram For India: