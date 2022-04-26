The rapid expansion of social media has given a great platform to many talented creative professionals. They are able to showcase their work to their audiences and get appreciation and feedback directly. Lately, we have seen many such artists who are making waves across the internet with their creations. A Japanese artist, for instance, has impressed internet users with her amazing artwork using a toast as her canvas! And now, another artist is going viral with her clever foodie puns. The artist, Ana Patankar, goes by the handle @anapatankardraws on Instagram where she posts these amazing illustrations. The best and most unique part about her artworks, you ask? They also come with a Bollywood twist!





Movies and food - these two things are at the heart of every Indian. Ana Patankar has chosen to combine them both in the form of some clever puns and Bollywood references. Patankar resides in Chile, South America and has been an illustrator for children's books and comics for the past ten years. Her Instagram account has catapulted her to fame and amassed nearly 50 thousand followers in a short span of time!





The components of food and Bollywood are constant in each of the artist's works. While one illustration declares, "Dilwale Dhaniya Le Jayenge," another states, "Dooba Dooba Rehta Hoon Sambhar Mein Teri." The witty puns bring a smile to users' faces and make them laugh at the inside references to Bollywood movies and music.

Take a look at some of her amazing foodie pun artworks with a Bollywood twist

Ana Patankar has even created some Reels videos with hilarious puns and Bollywood references; for instance, the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' video that went viral last year and the 'Srivalli' song that has been going viral recently. Take a look:

We hope to see more such creations from the talented artist soon! What did you think of the amazing illustrations with foodie puns? Tell us in the comments.