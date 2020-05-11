One-Year-Old Chef Is Taking Over Instagram With His Cuteness And Cooking Skills!

This one-year-old has a matching apron and chef's hat too!

The internet can often become an overwhelming place, with trolls and negativity found everywhere you navigate. But then, there's a brighter, happier side to this seemingly negative space too - that is pet videos and baby videos, which cheer us up no matter how bad our day is going. One such baby has become an internet sensation thanks to an Instagram account that his parents started, in order to share his adorable cooking videos. The videos as well as the account of the toddler is going viral on Instagram. Take a look at a video:





(Also Read: This Viral Video Of Baby Rubbing His Food Over His Belly Is Too Adorable)





The account goes by the name 'Kobe Eats' on the social media platform. It is managed by one-year-old Kobe's parents - Ashley and Kyle. The first video was posted on the account on February 25th, 2020 and Kobe Eats is now a viral account which has crossed 450k followers on Instagram. "We are so thankful for all of you! 300K in just a few days! Wow! To celebrate, my momma and I baked M&M cookies! Also, I've never said DADA before... TILL TODAY IN THIS VIDEO! My daddy was happy about that one since my first word was momma. I hope you enjoy my baking!!! because I did," read the celebratory post for crossing 300k followers on Kobe's account.





Each video by the account gets thousands of likes, comments and views from gushing viewers. They cannot stop adoring the little one-year-old baby who quite enjoys the whole process of cooking. With a little help from his mother, he cooks every dish with a smile on his face while sneaking in bites of the ingredients too! Since Kobe is only a year old, he cannot say much but the cooking process indeed is therapeutic and a visual treat.





Internet sensation Kobe also has a bib of his own which proudly proclaims, "More please," as he sits on his baby chair and samples his own cooking. The recipes that Kobe tries to make range from trending ones such as pancake cereal to more complicated ones such as maple-flavoured chicken. The reason that his videos go viral is because of how much he enjoys the entire process, finding glee and joy in the smallest of things.





Take a look at some more videos of his recipes:

















What do you think about Kobe Eats' adorable videos? Tell us in the comments below!







