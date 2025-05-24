A video has gone viral on Instagram with over 1.5 million views, alleging 'Miraki Chinese' restaurant in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, of unhygienic practices. In the video, the customer claims that he entered the kitchen raising a complaint about a "Tofu Sriracha" that he had ordered because it did not taste good. However, after entering the kitchen, he was shocked to look at the "disgusting" condition, as captured in the video. "Rotten food. Filthy counters. Zero hygiene," read the caption of the video.

The restaurant issued a statement in response to the video, saying the video has "false claims" and no unhygienic practices have occurred. The restaurant wrote, "The Truth matters - especially when it's distorted. A video from our Sanpada outlet is being shared with false claims. It was filmed illegally, without consent, during routine cleaning hours over a month ago. No unhygienic practices occurred - only standard protocols taken out of context."

Assuring food safety adherence, they added, "At Meraki, we uphold the highest hygiene standards, backed by FSSAI licenses, third-party audits, and full compliance documentation. We've taken legal action against this attempt at coercion and remain transparent with our community."





The restaurant also thanked its patrons for their support. "To our community - thank you for your continued trust. We remain committed to transparency, quality, and the principles that have built Meraki into the space it is today."

The incident has received mixed responses. While viewers of the viral video shared their unpleasant experiences in the comments section, those commenting on the restaurant's statement on Instagram shared their support for the outlet.