Instagram Launches Food Delivery Sticker To Support Eateries In Covid-19 Crisis

Coronavirus epidemic has taken over the entire globe, with almost all countries reporting cases. Governments have been left with no option but to shut down. Complete or partial lockdown has been implemented in most countries battling the spread of the disease. Amidst the global lockdown, some of the hardest hit businesses have been the small to medium enterprises. Whether it is the cafe around the corner, or the bakery shop in the local market - shops are grappling with their loss, searching for new ways to survive. Social media app Instagram has launched a new feature aimed at bolstering the economy and giving a boost to existing businesses.





Instagram's new feature is a sticker that can be added to Instagram stories which allows users of the app to order food items from their favourite local eateries. There is also an option to purchase gift cards through the Instagram app with the help of a simple sticker. The feature is being tested in a few countries such as the United Kingdom and United States, but reports suggest it may soon be rolled out at a global level.





"You can set up food orders on Instagram to give people a way to support your business. When someone taps the Order Food button on your Instagram profile or the Food Orders sticker in your Instagram story, they'll be directed to your partner's website to order food delivery or take-out from your business," says Instagram's official website. The Instagram team also shared a short video explaining how the feature works:

The 'order food' sticker takes the user to a certified delivery partner, through which they can then place their order. In the United Kingdom, for instance, the delivery partner options are Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Many local eateries rely on word-of-mouth marketing through social media applications, and this move will definitely give them an additional economic aid. We hope the noble idea gives local eateries a new lease of life and helps them get the necessary customers to support their businesses!







