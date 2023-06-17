Sushi lovers, it is International Sushi Day on June 18, 2023. And what is the best way to celebrate it? If you ask us, we would make the most of the occasion by making our new-favourite dish at home. Surprisingly, it's not a difficult task once you follow the procedure in the correct order and have all the necessary ingredients with you. The good thing is you can get these ingredients delivered to your doorstep at the click of a button. And if you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% reward on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app and link your bank cards to earn rewards forever. Don't worry, linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure so you better make the most of your order and earn while you do.





Sushi is healthy and tasty.

Here're 5 Basic Ingredients You Need To Make Sushi At Home:

1. Sushi Rice

Rice is the most basic element of any kind of sushi. It's best to use sushi rice - a short-grain rice - that is specially designed to give it a dense sticky texture and starch to make it able to hold all the ingredients together. If you can't find short-grain rice, you can even use medium-grain rice.

2. Bamboo Sushi Mat

The mat is an important tool to make sushi and give it the desired round shape. All the ingredients are placed on a bamboo sushi mat, which is rolled tightly to shape the sushi and help it stay intact. While many people use plastic wrap and other hacks to make homemade sushi, nothing works as well as a proper bamboo sushi mat.

3. Seaweed (Nori)

If you are making a sushi roll, which is also called makizushi, you need the edible seaweed sheet (nori) to wrap it. The thin nori sheet is first placed on a bamboo sushi mat and is used as a base on which rice is splayed and topped with the rest of the ingredients. Then everything is rolled to make the maki roll sushi.

4. Fresh Fish Or Vegetables

The best part about homemade sushi is that you can make it with your choice of ingredients which can be veg or non-veg. But it's important to use fresh fish or vegetables that give the sushi a fresh feel and great taste.

5. Soy Sauce And Wasabi

Sushi is best had by dipping it in soy sauce. Wasabi is another side dish that adds spiciness and pungency to your sushi. Another thing you can add for a wholesome experience is pickled ginger. You can get all these ingredients online to make the best of your sushi-making adventure.





Gather these essential ingredients, roll up your sleeves and roll up your sushi to enjoy the Japanese delicacy at home.


