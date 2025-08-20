For centuries, garlic has been a staple in Indian kitchens, adding depth to our favourite dishes. But beyond enhancing the taste of dals, curries and pickles, it is also one of the oldest home remedies. From Ayurveda to your grandmother's nuskhas, eating raw garlic first thing in the morning (and Soha Ali Khan can back this up) has been linked to better immunity, improved digestion and more. While its taste may be sharp and smell strong, the benefits are even stronger. Here is what actually happens to your body when you eat raw garlic on an empty stomach.





Here is What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Raw Garlic On An Empty Stomach:

1. Boosts Immunity Naturally

Eating raw garlic on an empty stomach can boost your immune system. A 2023 research paper shows that raw garlic is packed with allicin, a compound with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming it without food allows your body to absorb allicin more effectively, giving your immune system a stronger defence against seasonal colds, flu, and minor infections.

2. Supports Heart Health

A 2013 research study shows garlic helps lower high blood pressure and regulate cholesterol levels, both major risk factors for heart disease. It improves blood circulation, relaxes blood vessels, and protects heart health.

3. Smoothens Digestion

Starting your day with raw garlic stimulates the digestive tract and promotes gastric juice secretion, helping your stomach process food efficiently, as per a 2019 research. Garlic has prebiotic properties that encourage the growth of healthy gut bacteria, providing relief from bloating, indigestion, and irregular bowel movements.

4. Detoxifies Body

Raw garlic supports the liver's natural detoxification process and helps remove toxins and heavy metals from the body. This can increase energy levels, reduce sluggishness, and improve overall health.

5. Helps In Weight Loss

While garlic is not a magic pill, it can help regulate appetite and boost metabolism, according to a 2022 research paper. Garlic may assist the fat-burning process and control sugar cravings. Dr. Simran Saini, Delhi-based nutritionist and weight loss consultant, says, “The high sulphur content in garlic gives it antibiotic properties, helping keep the digestive system clean by flushing out toxins. It also builds immunity against the common cold and prevents heart ailments by clearing up blocked arteries. The medicinal value of garlic is best unlocked when it is consumed raw.”

6. Gives You Beautiful Skin

Thanks to its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, raw garlic can combat acne-causing bacteria from within and reduce inflammation. Improved blood circulation also ensures that nutrients are absorbed more efficiently, enhancing skin health.

How Much Raw Garlic Should You Eat Per Day?

Experts recommend eating one to two garlic cloves per day. Overconsumption can irritate the stomach lining, so moderation is essential when including raw garlic in your diet.

Can Eating Raw Garlic Cause Side Effects?

Excessive raw garlic consumption may cause issues such as:





• Bad breath and body odour





• Heartburn





• Gas





• Diarrhoea





• Skin irritation





• Burns

Is Garlic More Effective When Eaten Raw?

Yes. According to Dr. Sahni, the medicinal value of garlic is best unlocked when it is consumed raw. Heating destroys some active compounds, including allicin, making raw garlic more effective.





Who Should Avoid Eating Raw Garlic

Certain individuals should be cautious or avoid raw garlic entirely. This includes those with acid reflux or GERD, sensitive stomachs, people on blood thinners, and those with garlic allergies. Additionally, people with hepatitis or non-bacterial diarrhoea should refrain from raw garlic. While generally safe in moderation, large amounts can cause digestive issues and bad breath.





Consuming raw garlic in moderation on an empty stomach can unlock multiple benefits for your body, supporting immunity, heart, digestion, weight management, and skin health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.