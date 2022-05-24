Creativity has no right method of expression and we have learned this from the mind-blowing art we see across the globe! People use all kinds of mediums to express their creativity. Art can be almost anything, it could be the showpiece sitting on your shelf or the food on your plate. It is our perspective that makes the difference; after all, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Today, we have found an artist who brought together two of her passions to create art that will definitely blow your mind! Take a look:

This image was shared @9gag on Instagram but the credits were given to @pampshade.





If you are wondering whether that bread is glowing, then let us tell you something, it is! One Japanese artist decided to bring together her love of bread and home furnishings by creating this unique lamp bread. If you are thinking that the bread used to make this lamp is artificial, then you are wrong! It is made from real bread! Yukiko Morita is a Japanese artist who is the brains behind this unique invention. She created her brand 'Pampshade' where she has made lamps of a variety of loaves of bread, ranging from croissants, bread rolls and even baguettes! She aims to salvage any waste through her art. To create her unique bread lamps, she sources unsold loaves of bread from bakeries and grocery stores, which would have been discarded at the end of the day.

If you are wondering how these bread lamps work, then let us break it down for you! Each bread slice is hollowed out and fitted with LED lights. They also undergo a special antiseptic and antifungal treatment to prevent the bread from moulding.





What did you think of these bread lamps? Do tell us in the comments section below!