Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often praised moringa, also called drumstick tree leaf or "miracle tree", as a health booster. It is one of the foods he reportedly includes in his daily regimen. But what does the evidence say? Doctors and nutrition experts weigh in on moringa's actual health benefits - beyond the hype. According to gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya , motinga's nutrient density is impressive and you can benefit from by including it in your regular diet. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Moringa, also known as drumstick leaves, is loaded with nutrients and powerful compounds that soothe acidity, fight inflammation, and protect your body from long-term damage. Whether it's bloating after meals or recovering from antibiotics, this humble leaf can do wonders for your digestion and immunity."





Complementing that, Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja, a physician highlights that moringa leaves contain abundant vitamins, calcium, iron, and crucial amino acids.

Key Health Benefits of Moringa

Supports heart health: Moringa can help reduce cholesterol levels, potentially lowering cardiovascular risk.

Helps regulate blood sugar: With its micronutrients, moringa may assist in glycemic control, which is useful for those at risk of diabetes.

Rich in antioxidants: Compounds like quercetin and chlorogenic acid fight oxidative stress.

Anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, skin benefits: The leaf's properties support skin repair and reduce inflammation.

Improves digestion: Moringa can ease bloating, constipation, and digestive discomfort.

Supports sleep and energy: Its nutrients may help boost energy and promote restful sleep.

How to Add Moringa to Your Diet

1. Moringa Tea

Moringa tea is a great alternative to regular tea.

Image Credit: iStock

Boil fresh or dried moringa leaves in water, strain and drink as a mild herbal tea.

(In How to Lose Back Fat, Cynthia Trainer notes its low-fat nutrient density makes moringa tea a healthy alternative to calorie-heavy drinks.) Discover more benefits of drinking moringa tea here.

2. Smoothies / Green Blends

Add moringa leaf powder or fresh leaves to fruit or green smoothies. It blends well and boosts nutritional value.

3 Soups & Broths

Stir moringa leaves into soups (vegetable, chicken, clear broths) just before finishing cooking. The mild flavour integrates easily.

4. As a Leaf in Curries / Stir-fries

Use fresh moringa leaves like spinach - lightly wilt or cook them into dal, stir-fry with spices, or mix into sabzi.

5. Moringa Paratha

Mix chopped moringa leaves or powder into whole-wheat dough to make moringa parathas - a variation reportedly favoured by PM Modi. Here is a moringa parantha recipe you can try.

6. Moringa Water / Infusion

Soak moringa leaves in water overnight or boil lightly to make a mild infusion that can be consumed on an empty stomach (often suggested in traditional or ayurvedic contexts).

A word of caution: People with pre-existing conditions, or those on medications (especially for blood pressure, diabetes, or thyroid), should consult a doctor before regular moringa consumption. Like many potent botanicals, excessive intake may carry risks - moderation is key.