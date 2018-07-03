Skin Care: 6 Reasons To Add Drumstick Or Moringa To Your Beauty Regime

Highlights Consuming superfood moringa has plenty of health benefits

Moringa contains powerful antioxidants and vitamins good for the skin

Moringa face pack can be used to improve complexion and fight acne

Here are some hard-to-beat reasons you should add drumstick leaves and oil to your skin care regime:

1. Slows down ageing: Moringa oil and moringa leaf powder are both used topically on the face to prevent wrinkles and free radical damage to the skin. Moringa may help firm up your facial skin and also help reduce wrinkles and blemishes, making you look younger.

2. Moisturises the lips: Moringa oil is also used as an ingredient in a range of lip balms and lip care products, as it is capable of moisturising the sensitive skin of the lips and make them retain their softness.



Moringa or drumstick powder can be used for skincare

3. Improves complexion: As stated earlier, moringa or drumsticks may help improve your complexion by preventing blemished and give you an even tone, when applied topically. A paste of the leaves can be applied to dark spots or blemishes on the face to reduce them.

4. Fights acne: It may seem counter-productive but applying moringa oil on the face has been known to prevent acne breakouts, due to its anti-bacterial properties. The same effect can be achieved by applying a paste of moringa leaves on the affected areas of the face. However, it's always advisable to consult an expert dermatologist before self-administering any skin treatments, whether internally or topically.



5. Help in removing toxins: Pimple and acne breakouts may be signs of accumulation of toxins in the blood. Consuming moringa powder or moringa seeds may help purify your blood, which will definitely translate into a clearer and healthier skin.

6. Reduces large pores: Moringa also acts on large open pores of the skin and tightens the skin. It has skin health boosting collagen protein, which helps in reducing pores.

How To Make DIY Moringa Face Mask For Healthy Skin

Due to skin healthy vitamins in moringa powder, it's frequently used as an ingredient in face masks. Moringa powder is obtained from sun-dried moringa leaves, which are ground to a fine, bright green powder. To make a DIY face mask, you need moringa powder, raw honey, rose water, lemon juice and water.

1. Mix half a tablespoon of moringa powder with a tablespoon each of honey and rose water and add half a tablespoon of lemon juice to it.

2. Check the consistency and add water as needed to obtain a fairly thick and smooth paste.

3. Apply this on your face in the morning and keep it for about 10 minutes, before washing it off with lukewarm water.

4. After drying the face with a clean towel, apply small amount of moisturiser on your face, to get a smooth and soft skin.

Moringa powder has great beauty benefits for your hair as well and can be used to get longer, thicker and healthier hair. Due to its anti-bacterial properties, moringa powder may also prevent dandruff and flaky scalp.