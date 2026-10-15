In Indian kitchens, an iron griddle (tawa) is commonly used for making rotis and parathas. However, due to the daily use of oil and ghee, a layer of grease tends to accumulate along the edges of the griddle. If the griddle is not cleaned properly, this grease hardens and becomes difficult to remove. If you are tired of struggling to clean your iron griddle, here are some simple tips that will help you get it clean in just a few minutes.





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6 Simple Tips To Clean Iron Tawa

1. Scrub It With Salt And Lemon

If you notice greasy deposits around the edges, sprinkle some salt on the affected area and rub it with half a lemon. The salt helps lift the grime, while the lemon helps remove the oily residue. Wipe it clean with a damp cloth afterwards.





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2. Use Warm Water For Stuck-On Dirt

Instead of soaking the tawa for hours, pour a little warm water over it once it has cooled slightly. This helps loosen food particles and grease, making them easier to remove with a scrubber.

3. Make A Baking Soda Paste

For stubborn black marks, mix a small amount of baking soda with water to form a thick paste. Apply it to the stained areas and gently scrub after a few minutes. This can help remove built-up residue without much effort.

4. Dry It Immediately After Washing

Iron utensils can rust if moisture remains on the surface. After cleaning, wipe the tawa thoroughly with a dry cloth and place it on low heat for a minute to remove any remaining moisture.

5. Apply A Light Coat Of Oil

Once the tawa is completely dry, spread a few drops of cooking oil over the surface. This helps maintain the seasoning, keeps the iron in good condition and reduces the chances of rust.

6. Avoid Harsh Cleaning Products

Strong chemical cleaners can damage the natural seasoning of an iron tawa. Mild cleaning methods are usually enough to keep it clean and ready for daily use.





An iron tawa can last for years when cared for properly. A few simple cleaning habits can help remove grease, prevent rust and keep the surface clean, so you can continue making perfectly cooked rotis and parathas every day.