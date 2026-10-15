A Korean family's dosa hunt in Bengaluru is winning hearts on the internet. The city, home to countless restaurants serving everything from crispy masala dosas to soft, buttery benne dosas, forced the family to wait in lines for hours to get a taste of the South Indian delicacy.

In the fun dosa hunt vlog by a Korean family, they compared two of Bengaluru's most famous dosa spots: Central Tiffin Room (CTR) and The Rameshwaram Cafe. They started with the Central Tiffin Room, where the line was so long that they skipped dining in and grabbed a takeaway order instead.

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They ended up eating the restaurant's famous thick, crispy masala dosa and soft idli. After taking the first bite, the family seemed to be impressed with how crispy the dosa was.

Next, they went to The Rameshwaram Cafe. One of the members revealed that a lot of their followers recommended this place, so they had to give it a try.

At Rameshwaram Cafe they again witnessed a huge crowd but somehow managed to get a seat. Here they ordered fresh rava dosa along with traditional filter coffee. They loved the rava dosa so much that the kids even started fighting over it.

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“We really enjoyed it. Rava Dosa was amazing. The kids loved it too; it was delicious, so crispy and full of flavours,” the caption read.

Take a look at the video:

Soon after posting, the video's comment section was full with recommendations from locals. “Hope you enjoyed the dosa and idli. The sambar in Karnataka can taste slightly different from that of Chennai,” one user wrote.

“Don't go for takeaway. Dosa has better texture when you eat it instantly,” another commented.

“You missed Vidhyarthi Bhavan in Gandhi Bazar,” someone else said.

“Come to Kalyan Nagar; you'll find many more good non-veg restaurant options,” another added.

Which dosa place do you like the most? Let us know.