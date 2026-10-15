Kulcha is a popular North Indian bread that is often served with dishes such as kadai paneer, chole and chicken curry. It is traditionally cooked in a tandoor, which can make it seem difficult to prepare at home. However, with a few simple ingredients and the right technique, you can make soft and fluffy kulchas in your own kitchen. While plain, onion and paneer kulchas are among the most popular varieties, this recipe focuses on a delicious stuffed aloo kulcha shared by digital creator Nupur on Instagram.





The best part about this recipe is that it does not require yeast, an oven or a tandoor. To make the dough soft and airy, maida is combined with oil, curd, salt, sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Once the dough has rested, it is filled with a flavourful potato stuffing and rolled out before cooking.





Another highlight of this recipe is the unique tawa-cooking method. A little water helps the kulcha stick to the tawa, allowing it to cook evenly and develop a soft texture. If you would like to recreate this restaurant-style bread at home, follow the recipe below.

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How To Make Aloo Kulcha

Ingredients

For the dough:

2 cups (250g) all-purpose flour (maida)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp powdered sugar

1/2cup fresh curd

11/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

For the stuffing:

2 boiled potatoes

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

Salt, to taste

2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 tsp black salt

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Nigella seeds (kalonji)

Method

Step 1: Prepare the dough

In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, sugar, curd, baking powder and baking soda. Knead into a soft dough, cover with a damp cloth and set aside to rest.

Step 2: Make the stuffing

Mash the boiled potatoes in a bowl. Add the chopped onion, ginger, green chilli, coriander leaves, salt, black salt and Kashmiri red chilli powder. Mix well until everything is evenly combined.

Step 3: Stuff and roll

Take a portion of the dough and flatten it slightly. Place a spoonful of the potato mixture in the centre, seal the edges and gently roll it out into a kulcha.

Step 4: Cook on the tawa

Heat a tawa over medium heat. Sprinkle a little water on one side of the kulcha and place the wet side down on the hot tawa. Cover with a lid and cook until it puffs up. Flip and cook the other side until lightly golden and cooked through.

Step 5: Serve and enjoy

Once cooked, serve the aloo kulcha hot with chole, raita or any curry of your choice.





Soft, fluffy and packed with flavour, this easy aloo kulcha proves that you do not need a tandoor, oven or yeast to enjoy a restaurant-style kulcha at home.