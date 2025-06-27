Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated in Odisha. It is organised on a grand scale, with preparations beginning a month in advance. Every year, the auspicious Rath Yatra begins on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. This year, the Rath Yatra will commence on June 27. On this day, Lord Jagannath, along with his elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, embarks on a journey to the Gundicha Temple - their aunt's house - in three beautifully decorated chariots.





The Rath Yatra continues for 12 days and will conclude on July 8, when the deities return to the main temple. Devotees from across India and abroad participate in this grand spiritual procession. Several religious rituals and cultural programmes are organised during this sacred journey.





To mark the occasion, devotees prepare a variety of traditional dishes as offerings to Lord Jagannath. Many also perform rituals at home and offer these special bhogs with devotion. If you're planning to prepare something special, here are five traditional recipes you can try:

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: 5 Bhog Recipes To Make At Home:

1. Malpua

Lord Jagannath is believed to be fond of Malpua, which is why it is offered before the Rath Yatra begins. This sweet is made by frying a batter of wheat flour and khoya, then dipping it in sugar syrup. You can easily prepare it at home.

2. Poda Pitha

A traditional Odia delicacy, Poda Pitha is a slow-cooked, cake-like dish made with rice, urad dal, coconut, and jaggery. It is especially prepared during festivals and is a cherished offering to Lord Jagannath during the Yatra.

3. Pakhala Bhaat

A staple in Odia homes, especially in summer, Pakhala Bhaat is made with rice and curd, left to ferment for a few hours. Lightly spiced, this cooling dish is also served at the Jagannath Temple as part of the offerings.

4. Khichdi

Khichdi is one of the 56 bhogs traditionally offered to Lord Jagannath. Made with rice and lentils, and typically without onion or garlic, it is a simple yet wholesome dish you can prepare at home.

5. Khaja

Khaja is a flaky, crisp sweet made by layering thin sheets of flour dough mixed with ghee and baking powder. These are deep-fried and then dipped in sugar syrup. It's a must-have in the Jagannath Temple offerings.





So, prepare these traditional bhog recipes at home and offer them with devotion to Lord Jagannath during the Rath Yatra.