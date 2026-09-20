Capsicums serve as a tasty ingredient in so many dishes, be it pizzas, fried rice, or even kadhai paneer, but have you ever wondered how these bell peppers are actually cultivated? Entrepreneur Pranita Vaman turned capsicum farming into a Rs 4 crore business in a few years. An MBA graduate from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Vaman chose to go into farming after interning at a food processing company, as per 30 Stades. She told the outlet that during her internship she figured out that agri-entrepreneurship was her calling.



MBA Graduate Turns To Capsicum Farming





Vaman hails from a farming family in Junnar, Maharashtra. During her internship, she recognised the potential of high-tech agriculture. Vaman started cultivating capsicum in a polyhouse on just one acre in 2020. Polyhouse cultivation involves maintaining a controlled environment for crops by regulating temperature, humidity, and other factors. The technique allows for year-round farming of certain crops.





Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Latest New York Food Adventure Has Pizza Lovers Drooling



The entrepreneur decided to focus on polyhouse cultivation, as she believes techniques like this are the “only solution to earn well consistently” in the era of climate change.

Photo: Instagram/30 Stades

After considering vegetables such as broccoli and lettuce, she ultimately decided to grow capsicum on her plot. One factor that helped her decide in favour of the vegetable was the high demand for bell peppers by restaurants and hotels around the year.



Also Read: He Left Corporate Job At Oracle To Start 10*10 Falooda Shop. Now, It Makes Rs 9 Crore





Turning A Profit During Covid





Vaman started cultivating her capsicum plot in March 2020, just before the lockdown. She invested Rs 20 lakh from her end to set up the irrigation system, buy seeds, and more. A government subsidy provided her with the rest of the amount to start her business idea.





By the time her crop was ready, there was a lockdown. New to the business, Vaman did not know any wholesale vegetable buyers. After a lot of effort, she found one vendor willing to buy the vegetables, as many farmers had discontinued cultivation during the lockdown.





The first crop yielded 40 tonnes of capsicum. Vaman reported a turnover of Rs 32 lakh in the first year itself. Now, her total turnover is Rs 4 crore, with a profit of Rs 2.25 crore. Vaman sells her produce directly to wholesalers in Nasik, Dadar, Jaipur, and other places.