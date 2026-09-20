Looking for an easy snack to enjoy late at night? Former India captain Rohit Sharma has revealed one of his favourites, and it is something you can easily make at home. His go-to snack during sleepless nights was homemade banana wafers made by his mother.





Recently, Rohit spoke about his late-night cravings on his television show, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. He said that playing Test matches often made him nervous, and he would sometimes stay awake all night after a day's play. That was when he would have the banana wafers his mother made for him. The best part? Rohit's favourite banana wafers were not deep-fried. He said his mother would bake them instead.





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Banana wafers are simple to make at home. Thinly slice raw bananas, add a little salt and your choice of spices, and bake them until they turn crisp. You can also adjust the seasoning according to your taste.

How to make banana chips at home? Below is a simple, step-by-step recipe:

Use ripe but firm bananas that are easy to slice. Avoid very green or overripe bananas.

Cut the bananas into thin, even slices and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Brush the slices with a little lemon-water mixture to keep them from turning too brown.

Spread the slices with some space between them and bake at a low temperature for about 1.5 to 2 hours, or until crisp.

Let the banana chips cool completely before storing them in an airtight container for up to a week.

Rohit Sharma's Weight Loss Diet

A report in Financial Express revealed a diet chart that Rohit Sharma followed while trying to get back in shape. The plan included regular meals and small snacks through the day, with a focus on fruits, vegetables, protein and nuts.





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His day reportedly started at 7 am with six soaked almonds, sprout salad and fresh juice. For breakfast at around 9:30 am, he had oatmeal with fruits and a glass of milk. By 11:30 am, he would have curd, chilla and coconut water. Lunch at 1:30 pm included vegetable curry, dal, rice and salad. In the evening, around 4:30 pm, Rohit's snack was a fruit smoothie along with dry fruits. Dinner at 7:30 pm included paneer with vegetables, pulao and vegetable soup. Before going to bed, he would have a glass of milk and some mixed nuts at around 9:30 pm.





Rohit played 67 Tests for India and scored 4,301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties. He retired from Test cricket in 2025.