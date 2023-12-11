Mountains during the winter are packed with mysticism. Chilly weather, foggy days, sudden snowfall, and more - nature is possibly at its best during this time of the year. Hence, you would find people taking a break from work and thronging to the mountains to enjoy the winter season to the fullest. This time, if you are planning to visit Himachal Pradesh, then we suggest going beyond the picturesque nature and trying their local cuisine.

Himachali cuisine is as interesting as the state. You will find different types of foods are made, mainly vegetarian recipes, using a bare minimum of ingredients. If you dive in deep, you will find the cuisine comprising locally available ingredients that also help you keep warm and fortified against the nippy weather. In this article, we will show you an interesting dahi-based recipe that makes a popular accompaniment with roti and paratha for the locals. It's called Pahadi Dahi Tadka.

What Makes Pahadi Dahi Tadka Unique:

The dish is exactly what you read. It is dahi, with a tadka of some herbs and spices. Some like to add the tadka to dahi, while some pour the dahi into hot oil, along with tadka for added flavour. Now, what we love the most about this dish is the ability to keep you warm while boosting your metabolism.

During the winter season, our metabolism slows down, leading to the formation of gas and acid in the gut. Dahi helps it cool down, and the probiotics help boost overall gut health.

How Is Pahadi Dahi Tadka Different From Kadhi:

Now you must be wondering how it is different from regular kadhi! Then let us tell you, kadhi is runny, while dahi tadka is heavy and tastes the best with paratha and roti.

Secondly, kadhi is either made with buttermilk or dahi beaten in water. On the other hand, dahi tadka includes no use of water. You just need to beat the dahi and add it to the tadka prepared.

How To Make Pahadi Dahi Tadka At Home:

The recipe is super simple. All you need to do is prepare a tadka with green garlic, onion, jeera, hing, and a few other spices. Then beat the dahi, add it to it and simmer. Once the Pahadi Dahi Tadka turns thick, it is ready to be served. And make sure you have it fresh and hot to enjoy the taste to the fullest. Click here for the recipe.

Try this Pahadi dish this winter and enjoy a warm and comforting meal!