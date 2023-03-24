Wondering what to do with your sour curd? Don't toss it out! This nutrient-packed ingredient is full of tangy flavour and can be a great addition to a variety of dishes. Also known as 'Khatti Dahi' in Hindi, sour curd is simply curd that has fermented and turned sour. While it has been used in cooking for centuries, many people are not aware of the various ways it can be used to enhance their dishes. In fact, there are even certain recipes that specifically require the use of sour curd.

Here are 8 creative ways to utilize sour curd in your kitchen:

1. Fermented Dough

Sour curd can be a great ingredient for making fermented dough. Instead of using yeast for dough fermentation, you can use sour curd, which contains probiotic components that are healthy for gut and digestive health. Bhaturas dough can be prepared using sourdough, making it a healthy replacement.

Nice and fluffy fermented dough can be made with sour dough. Photo Credit: istock

2. Sour Cream Cheese

Cream cheese is a delectable dip often paired with fries, chicken wings, salads, and more. For a tangy twist to basic cream cheese, you can easily prepare sour cream cheese at home using sour curd. Sour cream cheese has a slightly sour taste compared to regular cream cheese.





3. Chaach

Chaach, also known as moru, majiga, and mattha, is a buttermilk drink that is prepared in almost all Indian households, especially during summer months. It is said to aid in digestion when consumed after meals. Using sour curd, you can make chaach at home and mix it with spices like bhuna jeera powder, pudina masala, salt, and sugar to balance out the sourness. For full recipe, click here.

Buttermilk is a healthy drink made of yogurt.

4. Curd Rice

If you have leftover or steamed rice and aren't sure what to cook with it, curd rice is a quick and easy option. Mix boiled rice with sour curd and spices for added flavour, and your curd rice is ready to eat. For full recipe, click here.





5. Kadhi

Kadhi is a popular Indian dish that is often served with rice. The tangy flavour of sour curd is the main ingredient that gives kadhi its unique taste. Using curd that has gone sour is the best option for preparing kadhi. The thick yellow kadhi prepared with red mirchi ka tadka and fluffy pakoras submerged in it makes a delicious dish. For full recipe, click here.

Kadhi is best served with rice. Photo Credit: istock

6. Dahi Aloo

Dahi aloo is a simple curry that can make a great lunch or dinner meal. The curry consists of curd, making it less spicy than other curries. Using curd that has turned sour can make the recipe zestier. For full recipe, click here.

7. Uttapam

Uttapam is a famous South Indian dish that is typically eaten with curries and curd for breakfast or lunch. You can easily prepare the uttapam batter at home using sour curd, which also gives it the right amount of fluffiness and sourness. For full recipe, click here.

8. Dosa

Dosa is a popular South Indian dish that can be made crunchy and delicious at home without using a premade mix from the market. To bring out the subtle sour flavour in dosa, use sour curd in the batter. For full recipe, click here.

Dosa is made from rava or rice flour.

These sour curd recipes are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Enjoy these delicious dishes and their health benefits!