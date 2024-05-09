Many of us await the summer season because it brings juicy and yummy mangoes. While we enjoy ripe mangoes in a range of dishes, desserts and drinks, raw mangoes also offer an equally diverse experience. Also known as kairi or green mangoes, raw mangoes have a tart and refreshing taste that is unbeatable. If you're looking to make something different with raw mangoes this summer, we've got you covered. We came across a viral recipe for a Maharashtrian-style Raw Mango Thecha that you need to try.





It was shared by a popular content creator on her Instagram page @ meghnasfoodmagic. It has clocked over 2.5 million views and has received a lot of appreciation online.

What Is Thecha?

Thecha is a spicy Maharashtrian condiment.



Thecha is a spicy condiment from Maharashtra. While it has many versions, the most common one typically features green chillies, garlic and peanuts. Thecha has a distinctive consistency derived from the ingredients being pounded (rather than blended) together. It can be paired with many dishes. People love to relish it simply with pav or bhakri. In the thecha recipe below, raw mango will be the hero ingredient instead of the usual one. It's a seasonal twist you don't want to miss.

Is Thecha Different Than Chutney?

Thecha is sometimes described as a coarse chutney. However, the texture of thecha is unlike that of regular hari (green) chutney or similar sauce-like condiments. Additionally, it doesn't have the fine powder-like consistency of lehsun (garlic) chutney either. This is because thecha is traditionally made by grinding the ingredients in a mortar and pestle. This brings out the flavours in a beautiful way.

How To Make Raw Mango Thecha | Maharashtrian-Style Dry Kairi Chutney Recipe

Peel a raw mango and cut it into cubes. Set aside for later. Heat oil in a kadhai. Add cumin seeds, garlic cloves, green chillies, raw peanuts and salt. Cook all the ingredients on medium flame until the rawness of the peanuts has been eliminated. Add this peanut mixture to your mortar and combine it with the raw mango pieces and fresh coriander leaves. Pound all the ingredients together using your pestle. The delicious raw mango thecha is ready!





To find the exact ingredient quantities and recipe method, check out the full viral recipe below:







