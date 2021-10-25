Poha is one of India's most popular breakfast dishes. There's a reason poha is regarded as the ideal breakfast food and has garnered popularity around the country. For starters, it's very simple to make, and even the most inexperienced cook can't go wrong with any basic poha recipe. But if you are one of those who like to experiment, we are sure that you must have tried many variations in this dish. Whether it's the Bengal's Doi Chire, Goan-style dhayanche fov (curd poha), Nagpur's famous Tari Poha or a sweet poha from Gujarat, there are endless options to this delight. So to introduce you to yet another poha dish, here we bring you Maharashtra's specialty- Kanda Batata Poha! As the name suggests, this poha recipe is a mix of onions and potatoes with other ingredients and has a lip-smacking taste to it.





To make this dish, all you need to do is make the poha, mix it with veggies, crunchy potatoes, masalas, peanuts, curry leaves and top it with loads of Kanda and crispy sev to enjoy! Pair this dish with green chutney and a delicious cup of chai for maximum indulgence. So, without waiting, let us see how to make this yummy dish.

How To Make Kanda-Batata Poha | Kanda-Batata Poha Recipe

To make this dish, first, add peanuts and curry leaves in a Kadai. Once it starts spluttering, add in finely chopped onion and mix. Then throw in masalas like salt, pepper and red chilli powder and combine again. Now add chopped potatoes and cook till it's soft. Once done, add the washed poha. Mix again. Pour some lemon juice from the top and cook on medium to low heat. When it cooks, take it out in a bowl and top it with sev and kanda. Enjoy this with a cup of chai!





For the full recipe of Kanda batata poha, click here.





Make this yummy poha recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.



