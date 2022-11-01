Who doesn't love a plate full of juicy kebabs?! These are probably one of the most loved starters in North Indian cuisine. Traditionally, kebabs are prepared from meats like chicken and mutton. But that doesn't mean vegetarians don't get to enjoy kebabs! Culinary enthusiasts have managed to prepare crispy and juicy kebabs out all of the kinds of vegetarian foods including yoghurt, dal, vegetables and much more! However, we recently came across a type of veg kebab that you probably haven't heard of, it is called karela seekh kebabs!





Also Read: 5 Veggie-Filled Khichdis For A Comforting And Nutritious Meal





Yes, you read it right! Someone has managed to make kebabs out of karela. Let us tell you, these karela seekh kebabs are quite delicious. We all know that karela is not popular for its taste, and is often not the first choice of vegetable due to its bitter taste. However, this kebab has managed to bring out the best of karela and made it into tasty crispy kebabs. Now, you can enjoy the nutrients offered by bitter gourd happily, thanks to the delicious taste of these karela seekh kebabs. You can serve these vegetarian seekh kebabs with onions and pudina chutney.

Karela Seekh Kebab Recipe: How To Make Karela Ke Seekh Kebabs

You'll need to start by preparing the karela. First, de-seed the karela and boil it. Soak it in cold water and finely chop it. Next, add the chopped karela, boiled potatoes, minced garlic, ginger, crushed khoya and gram flour to a bowl. Mash it all together till it combines into a soft dough. Season it with pepper, salt and cumin seeds and mix well. Wrap the dough around a skewer, just like a seekh kebab. Heat a pan and add ghee. Cook the wrapped seekh kebab till they are crisp. The karela seekh kebabs are ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Karela Seekh Kebab.





Sounds easy, right?! Make these juicy kebabs with karela and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked these kebabs.