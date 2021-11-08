Indians and their love for tea is undeniable. Be it winters or summers; we crave a cup of kadak adrak chai everyday. Be it the roadside tea stalls or fancy restaurants, tea lovers cannot resist without ordering a refreshing cup of tea every single time. It seems that Kartik Aaryan too believes in the power of chai to rejuvenate after a tiring day! The actor recently posted a video on Instagram stories and it is too relatable! He can be seen sitting with friends and sipping hot tea at the end of the day; however, what makes the video even more complete is the loud slurping sounds that we are all a little too familiar with!





The actor further mentions why he loves his evening tea, he writes, "Din bhar ki thakan chali jaati hai (You forget about the day-long tiredness)", he further added a teacup emoji and also wrote "Suurrrr ke" to replicate the noise his friends and him were making, look at it here:

Kartik Aaryan posted a video on Instagram stories

(Also read: Kartik Aryan, Alaya F Wrap-Up Shoot Of Freddy With 5 Lip-Smacking Chocolate Cakes)

Along with chai, Kartik Aaryan is a lover of all things Indian and delicious. The actor can often be spotted rocking Indian fares on his Instagram timeline. Although a fitness freak, he doesn't scare away from dipping into some oily and greasy from time to time. In fact, Kartik happily indulges in kachoris and lavish Indian breakfast while on sets. His most recent Instagram post from the sets of a movie involved an elaborate South Indian breakfast platter that the actor was quite engrossed in. And if you thought Kartik was done for the day after that heavenly platter, he cleared his intentions by captioning the post, "Ye toh sirf starter hai (this is just the starter) #Freddy's diet." Look at it here:

We can't wait to see what other Indian delicacies will Kartik Aaryan bless our timeline with!