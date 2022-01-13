There is no dearth of rich and royal curries when it comes to Indian cuisine. Turn to any region of the country and you will be surprised by the variety of recipes it boasts of. One such gem from the lot of must-try decadent Indian curries is the special preparation known as korma. A Korma dish is prepared with an eclectic mix of spices, fried onions that add a hint of sweet and savoury flavours, a curd and nuts paste that makes the gravy luscious and velvety and finally, the aroma of desi ghee that ties everything together. When visiting Indian restaurants, you may have come across many chicken or mutton kormas along with the quintessential Paneer korma for vegetarians. However, what we bring for you today is a vegetarian korma that you might want to save for the most royal occasions. A Kathal korma recipe that is easy and simple yet loaded on those Mughal flavours. The interesting texture of the jackfruit chunks make it as tempting as any other non-vegetarian korma and will have you drooling in minutes.

Vegetarian kormas are delicious

Kathal (Jackfruit), is used in many preparations to imitate meat, the strands and tough texture of the kathal pieces can sometimes confuse even the most ardent meat lover. You can enjoy these properties of Kathal to your benefit every time you want to enjoy a delicious korma but need to make the vegetarian version of it. Here is the recipe for the rich and robust Kathal Korma.

How To Make Kathal Korma l Kathal Korma Recipe:

The signature process of making a korma remains the same for the kathal korma recipe too. Slice and fry onions until golden brown and make a paste out of it. Make another paste with almonds and cashew mixed with curd. Make another rough paste with ginger, garlic and green chilies.





For preparing the jackfruit, you can either pressure cook it for 2-3 whistles before adding to the curry or make the curry in a pressure cooker itself. We will go with the approach of making the curry in the pressure cooker itself so it's faster and easier to prepare. In a pressure cooker, add desi ghee and let the whole spices splutter, add jackfruit chunks and fry for a couple of minutes. Add the ginger-garlic paste, onion paste and curd paste in intervals of 3-5 minutes. Add haldi, red chilli powder and garam masala. Add some water and pressure cook for 4-5 whistles depending on the texture of the jackfruit you are using. In the end, add rose water and simmer for 2 minutes before serving.





Pair the delicious Kathal Korma recipe with roti or plain white rice, and let us known how the dish turns out in the comments below.