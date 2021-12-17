There's something about a flavourful and aromatic korma that makes us drool just thinking about it. A vast population across the country enjoys this famous technique of braising vegetables and meat with yoghurt, stock and spices that burst in your mouth with every bite. This dish is believed to be originated in the Mughal era and is usually made with various kinds of slow-cooked meat. While you must have tried the famous mutton korma, chicken korma or even fish korma- it's time to give these ingredients a twist and indulge in a different texture. For the same, here we bring you some yummy vegetarian korma options that you would love to get your hands on! Check the recipes below:





(Also Read: Want To Cook Something Special This Weekend? Make Rampuri Mutton Korma With Unique Rich Flavours)

Veg Korma Recipes: Here Are 5 Veg Korma Recipes To Try

Paneer is undoubtedly one of the most versatile ingredients in Indian cooking. Paneer korma is a simple recipe with a creamy and rich flavour that you will love. In this recipe, fried and crunchy paneer cubes are added to a thick tomato gravy blended with spices and cashew paste.

Aloo Korma is a quick and easy meal that only requires a few items to prepare. No tomatoes required in the making of the curd-based gravy. This gravy dish is a distinctive combination of whole and powdered spices, as well as dry fruits.

Navrattan korma is a hearty combination of veggies, spices, and milk that comes together to make a delectable dish. This rich and decadent korma is packed with nutrients and flavours that may be beneficial for your health, and it's also a great way to convince your kids to eat more vegetables!

This recipe has a distinct sweet taste from any other korma recipe as it is made with coconut milk! In this recipe, you can combine all your leftover veggies like tomatoes, onions, broccoli, carrots, beans and add the correct combination of masalas to cook it!

This season is perfect for indulging in the goodness of beetroot. This vegetable is filled with health benefits that aid your health in many ways. Make a delicious beetroot korma with this easy recipe. This pink coloured gravy is packed with veggies and masalas that satisfy your hunger in no time.





So, what are you waiting for? Make these delicious veg korma recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best!